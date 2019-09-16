09/16/2019

REMINDER: FY 2019 Regulatory Fees Due Next Week! Fees Must be Paid on or Before September 24, 2019

The deadline by which broadcasters must pay their fiscal year (“FY”) 2019 regulatory fees is 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Broadcasters must use the Commission’s automated filing and payment system, called Fee Filer, which is currently operable and able to receive regulatory fee payments.

Should you have any questions, please the Association at 919-821-7300.