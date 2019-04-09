09/04/2019

FCC Has Activated DIRS for Certain NC Counties

FCC has activated DIRS (Disaster Information Reporting System) for certain counties in NC.

Here’s a link to the FCC’s Public Notice released late today: https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DA-19-876A1.pdf

The counties in North Carolina for which DIRS has been activated are: Beaufort, Bertie, Bladen, Brunswick, Camden, Carteret, Chowan, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Edgecombe, Gates, Greene, Halifax, Hertford, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lenoir, Martin, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Pitt, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, Tyrrell, Washington, Wayne, and Wilson.

Please remember that DIRS is a voluntary reporting system through which broadcast stations can voluntarily provide the FCC with “snapshot” information as to whether they are on the air, off the air, or compromised. To be clear: Stations are NOT required to update the FCC on the status of operations, but you may do so if you are so inclined (here’s the DIRS login page: https://www.fcc.gov/nors/disaster/Login.cfm). To be sure, NCAB’s recommendation is that your stations should attend first to the needs of the station and the listeners/viewers rather than taking the time to provide e-updates to the FCC about operational status.

Let us know how NCAB can help. Be safe. Be prepared.