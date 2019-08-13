08/13/2019

Members of NC Congressional Delegation Record PSAs

Senator Thom Tillis, Congresswoman Alma Adams, Congressman Ted Budd, Congresswoman Virginia Foxx, Congressman Richard Hudson, Congressman David Rouzer, Congressman Mark Walker were among 303 members of Congress to participate in this year’s National Association of Broadcasters Congressional PSA campaign. The :30 radio and television spots are now available via Extreme Reach.

This program, which NAB has hosted in off-election years since 1985, is a great opportunity to provide valuable information to your viewers and listeners as well as strengthen our relationships with these members of Congress and reminds legislators of the enduring power of free and local broadcasting.

Stations can locate the PSA order by selecting “NAB Congressional PSA Campaign” under the dropdown menu for “Advertiser” or by clicking here. Click here to view a list of participants by state. Suzie Raven (sraven@nab.org), who heads the NAB Public Service division, can answer questions or provide ISCI codes that stations can use to find PSAs on Extreme Reach.

Stations may air these spots through December 31, 2019. Thank you for any support you can provide our members of Congress.