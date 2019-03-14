Complete Story



03/14/2019

2019 NCAB Station Awards Call For Entries

NCAB Broadcasters:

The North Carolina Association of Broadcasters is excited to announce a new web based platform for the Station Awards Call For Entries. Please see the instructions below on how to submit your entries for this year’s NCAB Station Awards.

Entry Instructions

®All entries must be submitted on-line.

®Entries must be submitted to www.rockourawards.com. Be sure to read the information on the home page concerning the entry process and appropriate file sizes and types.

®Create a profile (username and password) by clicking the “Register” button on the top of the homepage.

®From the homepage you can review Awards rules, submit an entry, view and edit an entry, or edit your station’s information.

®To enter a category, click “Submit Entry” and fill in the information. The headline/title should be what you would want shown on a plaque.

®Acceptable file formats to upload to the site are .mp3, .jpg, .gif, .png, .bmp, .doc, docx, .wma, .pdf, .mp4, .wmv and .mov files.

IMPORTANT To ensure server space for all states, RockOurAwards.com requires video entries to be linked from YouTube, Vimeo, other video hosting sites, or a station website. Simply copy/paste the videos URL in the “Add Link” section.

®Special characters should be avoided in file names. Stick with letters, numbers, &, dots, dashes and underscores, “NO # or apostrophes”

® If you have questions, are running into trouble, or need to reset your password, email info@rockourawards.com or call 800-471-1875.

Remember you have to enter to win!

Entries must be received by APRIL 30, 2019

