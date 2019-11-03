Complete Story



2019 Call For Entries - NCAB Industry Awards

Every year NCAB honors the “best of the best” in the North Carolina broadcast industry with the Association’s most prestigious awards — the Hall of Fame Award, the Distinguished Service Award, and the Wade H. Hargrove Community Leadership Award. Please help us by nominating someone you believe has made a difference and, therefore, worthy of this tribute.

Please click on links below to download the nomination forms (in fillable and pdf formats).

Awards will be presented during the 2019 NCAB Awards Lunch on June 13th at Fearrington Village in Pittsboro, NC. Winners will be notified and must be present during the awards presentation.

Submissions must be postmarked no later than Friday, April 5, 2019.



Please send submissions to our NEW address:

NCAB Awards Committee

804 E. Edenton Street

Raleigh, North Carolina 27601



Please contact the Association with any questions.

