09/13/2018

FCC Outreach for Spanish Language Hurricane Florence Resources

NCAB Broadcasters:

A short while ago, the FCC Staff reached out to us with some additional information and resources that your station might find helpful for Spanish-language outreach.

Please review the brief note below.

Please be safe.

As part of the FCC’s efforts to prepare broadcasters in North Carolina expected to be impacted by Hurricane Florence, the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau (Bureau) wants to inform you of resources that can assist your members and constituents to transmit emergency information in both English and Spanish.



The FCC has established a web page, https://www.fcc.gov/florence, to help communications providers prepare for Hurricane Florence. The web page also offers English, Spanish and other language consumer tips from the FCC and FEMA for communicating during emergencies. Earlier today, the FCC posted 30- and 60-second audio Public Service Announcements in English and Spanish on the Hurricane Florence web page with consumer tips for communicating in emergencies, and we invite you to use these.



Assistance is also available from the Multicultural Media, Telecom and Internet Council (MMTC) and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC). These organizations can assist broadcasters to address the needs of Spanish-speaking residents in the affected areas. MMTC and LULAC have identified the Fayetteville and Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville areas in North Carolina, as examples of locations with large Spanish speaking populations.



After the hurricane passes, MMTC and LULAC may continue to assist with the broadcast of emergency information (such as information on shelter resources, location of missing family members and injury avoidance) in Spanish at intervals throughout the day. LULAC, in particular, can identify Spanish-speaking personnel to assist stations willing to provide this service.



Thank you for your cooperation and please do not hesitate to contact us should you have questions.





Chris Anderson

Chief, Operations and Emergency Management Division

Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau

Federal Communications Commission

202-418-1104

