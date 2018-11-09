Complete Story



09/11/2018

Hurricane Florence: Important Information Regarding Letters of Access for Use in Restoring Comm Facilities

HURRICANE FLORENCE – IMPORTANT INFORMATION:

NON-BINDING LETTERS OF ACCESS FOR USE IN RESTORING COMMUNICATIONS

FACILITIES

In preparation for Hurricane Florence, the FCC has forwarded along to us two, non-binding “letters of access.” The letters of access are produced by the National Coordinating Center for Communications, an entity of the Department of Homeland Security that works with the FCC and FEMA on responding to events, including hurricanes and other natural disasters, that impact emergency communications.



Stations affected by Hurricane Florence may use the letters of access, but only for the limited, express purposes described below. Because the letters are from a federal agency, they are non-binding on state and local officials, but they have proven useful in the past, and we hope they may help your stations in their interactions with state and local emergency management teams.

To learn more and to access the letters of access, please call the Association office at 919-821-7300.







