09/11/2018

NCAB Legal Memorandum -- Hurricane Florence Prep and DIRS Exercise Cancelled

PREPARING FOR HURRICANE FLORENCE?

“FIRST INFORMER” STATUS AND OTHER FEDERAL BENEFITS AVAILABLE TO BROADCASTERS;

TV STATIONS REMINDED TO COMPLY WITH ACCESSIBILITY RULES

As TV and radio stations along the East Coast continue to watch Hurricane Florence’s path and provide their viewers crucial information about the approaching storm, it’s time to remind (A) all stations of certain federal “benefits” available to broadcasters during times of weather disasters, and (B) TV stations of their accessibility obligations when providing “emergency information” to viewers. To learn more, please open the attached file.

The Association will continue to send important information as it becomes available, including from the FCC and FEMA regarding emergency communications support designations.



FCC CANCELS “DIRS” EXERCISE AHEAD OF HURRICANE FLORENCE





With Hurricane Florence bearing down, the FCC has elected to cancel its voluntary DIRS 2018 exercise that had been scheduled for September 13 – 14, 2018 (it had originally been scheduled for August 23 – 24 but was rescheduled as a result of Hurricane Lane). “DIRS” is the abbreviation for the FCC’s “Disaster Information Reporting System.” The FCC is planning to have a DIRS exercise after the hurricane season ends, and we will provide more information about that exercise as it becomes available.

If you should have any questions concerning the information discussed in this memorandum, please let us know.

Tim Nelson, Editor

BROOKS, PIERCE, McLENDON,

HUMPHREY & LEONARD, L.L.P.

This Legal Review should in no way be construed as legal advice or a legal opinion on any specific set of facts or circumstances. Therefore, you should consult with legal counsel concerning any specific set of facts or circumstances.

© 2018 Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard, L.L.P

