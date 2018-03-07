Complete Story



03/08/2018

WRAL-TV GM To Retire Later This Year

March 7, 2018

— In a staff meeting Wednesday, Steven D. Hammel, current vice-president and general manager for WRAL-TV and FOX 50, announced his retirement, set for later this year.

“It has been a terrific honor to work with the team at WRAL and FOX 50,” Hammel said, "and I feel so very grateful to be part of what the Goodmon family has created in Capitol Broadcasting. It’s a special place full of incredibly passionate and dedicated people. After almost ten years here and more than 40 years in broadcasting, which includes the love of deadlines and various pressures, I look forward to enjoying other aspects of life. Until the day I leave, it will continue to be a privilege serving our community and our viewers. After that, I will proudly take the role of being their number one viewer."

