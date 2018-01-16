Complete Story



01/16/2018

Listeners And Coworkers Mourn Loss Of WQDR’s Lisa McKay

InsiderRadio

January 15, 2018

Curtis Media Group VP of Radio and WQDR-FM (94.7) Raleigh program director/afternoon personality Lisa McKay died Sunday after a brief battle with cancer. She was 54.

“It is with very heavy hearts that we share the news of Lisa’s passing,” Curtis president and COO Trip Savery said in a statement. “She had a tremendous and positive impact on so many people’s lives and careers, and will be greatly missed by all of us. Please send your love, support and prayers to Lisa and her family.”

WQDR has posted a tribute wall for Lisa on its website, where friends, listeners and colleagues can share tributes and memories. Information on memorial services was not immediately available.

In an interview Monday with The News & Observer, Savery said McKay’s illness was quick. Not feeling well over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, she visited a doctor. Cancer was suspected following a CT scan. By Jan. 10, her diagnosis of bile duct cancer was confirmed.

McKay joined Curtis in 2002 and led WQDR to multiple awards. She was promoted to VP of programming in 2014, and oversaw Curtis’ six-station Raleigh cluster.

Last November she accepted the Large Market Station of the Year award from the Country Music Association. “Seeing Lisa win that award on ABC – she never looked more radiant, more confident, more accomplished than that night, Savery told the News & Observer. “And that was six, eight weeks ago. To see her go from that incredible high – the pinnacle of her career to win that third time – to not being with us, it makes it even more tragic. I’m glad we got to see her in that moment.”

Earlier this month country star and local native Scotty McCreery tweeted, "Praying for you Lisa. We're all in this with you," after McKay had announced that she would be taking a leave of absence for health reasons, according to WRAL.