Complete Story



04/13/2017

NAB Education Foundation Announces 2017 Service To America Award Winners

Congratulations to WRAL-TV

Winner of NABEF Service to America Award

SERVICE TO COMMUNITY AWARDS

This category honors radio and television broadcasters for individual campaigns, projects or programs that serve the public good or otherwise provide exemplary service to their local communities.

Television

WRAL-TV Raleigh, NC

Capitol Broadcasting Co.

The rising tensions in the relationship between police departments and African American communities in Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville, North Carolina inspired WRAL-TV’s “Black and Blue” documentary. The program became part of an unprecedented two-hour community conversation on air, online and on social media. The critical conversation took place following the Dallas shootings. Moderated by a community leader, WRAL-TV featured the discussion between law enforcement, faith leaders and members of the African American community. Live and online, the documentary reached nearly 110,000 people and also generated 500,000 impressions on social media.

To see the full list of winners, please click on the press release below.

Final 2017 Winners