10/12/2016

NCABEF News Release: Gubernatorial Debate

October 12, 2016

Last night the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters Educational Foundation and UNC-TV co-sponsored a statewide radio and television debate featuring the two leading candidates in this fall’s Gubernatorial race in North Carolina. The Gubernatorial debate was broadcast across North Carolina by over 23 television stations and also available statewide on over 75 member radio stations, including the North Carolina News Network.

