10/03/2016

Former ABC 11 Anchor Larry Stogner Passes Away At Age 69

Please see the below announcement from WTVD-TV:

It's with heavy hearts that we announce former ABC11 anchor Larry Stogner, considered the dean of local television news, passed away at his home Sunday night. He was 69.

